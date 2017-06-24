Watch Liam Gallagher kick off Glastonbury set with Oasis classics

The Oasis frontman took to The Other Stage for his highly-anticipated set at 5:45pm this evening (June 24)

Liam Gallagher kicked off his debut solo Glastonbury performance by playing two Oasis classics.

The frontman took to The Other Stage this afternoon (June 24) at 5:45pm, drawing a massive crowd to Worthy Farm’s second biggest stage. The words ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ were written on the band’s piano set-up.

Approaching the microphone for the first time, Gallagher told the crowd: “I am he, you are he, you are me, and we are all together. Rock ‘n’ roll star.”

Gallagher and his band then launched into the Oasis song ‘Rock N Roll Star’, which has served as his opening song in his solo sets this year. After a brief pause, Gallagher then took on the Oasis track ‘What’s The Story? (Morning Glory)’, much to the delight of the throng of punters in attendance.

Following the two Oasis songs, Gallagher then performed his debut solo single ‘Wall of Glass’.

Watch footage of Liam Gallagher and his band performing the two Oasis classics below.

Gallagher also played the Oasis songs ‘Slide Away’ and ‘Be Here Now’ during the set, which was peppered with new material from his forthcoming debut solo ‘As You Were’.

