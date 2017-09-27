Liam Gallagher shares new single ‘Greedy Soul’

It's from Gallagher’s debut album ‘As You Were’, out on October 6

Liam Gallagher has shared his latest single ‘Greedy Soul’.

The former Oasis frontman performed the track live on last night’s Later… with Jools Holland, along with his lead solo single ‘Wall Of Glass’. Now he’s unveiled the studio version.

Listen below via Spotify.

Taking to Twitter after his Jools Holland performance, Gallagher revealed that US songwriter Jimmy Webb had told him that one of the lyrics from ‘Greedy Soul’ (“And it’s a long way down / When you’re the wrong way round”) was “one of the finest lyrics” that he’s ever heard.

Liam also tweeted to thank host Jools Holland for the “yummy” red wine, saying that it had been “walloped”. See his tweets below.

Meanwhile, fans have been shocked to learn Liam Gallagher’s real name – much to his amusement.

Earlier this week Liam hit out at his brother Noel for release ‘psychedelic music‘. Liam slammed “beige drip” Noel, referring to his “psychedelic music” as “like a vegetarian trying to sell you a kebab.”

Information on Noel Gallagher’s new album is rumoured to be emerging tomorrow, prompting many fans to attribute Liam’s latest tweet storm as another jab at his brother’s solo work.

The full tweet reads: “Psychedelic music by a beige drip is like a vegetarian trying to sell you a kebab as you were LG x”

He then continued: “It takes more than wheeling out your old mate uri geller and har mar superstar to make a so called out there record snoozer as you were LG”, with Uri Geller and Har Mar Superstar supposedly referencing Paul Weller and Johnny Marr respectively. Noel has previously collaborated with both artists, performing on stage with them last September.

Gallagher’s debut album ‘As You Were’ comes out on October 6.