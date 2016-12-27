Liam Gallagher hits back at tweet mocking George Michael

The Oasis singer took exception to a reply from one Twitter user

Liam Gallagher has hit back at a Twitter user who made a joke at the expense of the late George Michael.

Gallagher initially tweeted his disbelief at the news of Michael’s death, which was announced by his publicist on Christmas Day, who said that the ‘Faith’ singer had “passed away peacefully at home.”

Read more: R.I.P. George Michael – For me and a generation, he was British pop music

“It better not be true about George Michael,” Gallagher wrote on the social platform, where he has 1.4 million followers. In a since-deleted reply to that tweet, a Twitter user by the name of @Migualez then made a joke that referred to Michael’s 1998 arrest in a public restroom in Beverley Hills, California.

Incensed by the response, Gallagher directly replied to the Twitter user, writing: “Your [sic] a massive cunt good job your [sic] a nobody as if be coming down your chimney and volleying you in the face.”

See the exchange below.

Gallagher paid tribute to the late singer yesterday (December 26) on Twitter by posting a link to Michael’s 1990 single ‘Praying For Time’.

Since news broke of his death two days ago at the age of 53, various accounts have shone a light on how Michael had anonymously raised thousands of pounds for charity during his life.

Pointless presenter Richard Osman shared an extraordinary example of Michael’s secret benevolence, revealing that, during Osman’s time working behind-the-scenes on Deal or No Deal, the late singer had secretly donated £15,000 to a contestant who needed the money for IVF treatment.