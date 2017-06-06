Liam Gallagher hits out at bands who make dance music ‘because it’s trendy’

Liam says he's here to "counteract the bullshit".

Liam Gallagher has shared his disdain for bands who flit between dance music and guitar music depending on what’s “trendy”.

The former Oasis frontman-turned-solo artist said in a new interview that he views his purpose as being to “counteract the bullshit” of other acts who are currently making music.

After saying that Simon Cowell’s The X Factor “ruined” Top Of The Pops and the annual Christmas Number One battle, Liam continued: “But if you’re a rock’n’roll man, or a guitar band, you can’t be blaming people. You’d want to do it more, wouldn’t you? You’d want to counteract it. That’s what I’m here for. No one seems to be counteracting the bullshit any more. All the cool people are the bullshit.”

“I’m not gonna get into names, but they know who they fucking are,” he added. “I hate them fuckers that make dance records one year because it’s trendy and then as soon as they get a whiff of guitar music coming back they get the guitars out. You’ve got to be one or the other. If you’ve got a guitar, plug it in, turn it up and play it loud or fuck off.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Liam also opened up about Beady Eye’s split and said who should play him, Noel and Alan McGee in a film.

Liam Gallagher made a surprise appearance at Sunday’s One Love Manchester benefit concert, duetting with Coldplay, too. He has since hit out at brother Noel for failing to perform at the concert.

Last week Liam played solo gigs in London and Manchester, and revealed who he’s planning to vote for in the upcoming general election.

He also released debut solo single ‘Wall Of Glass’, with his album ‘As You Were’ due to be released in the autumn.