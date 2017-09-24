Liam Gallagher hits out at Noel’s ‘psychedelic’ music: “Like a vegetarian trying to sell you a kebab”

"It takes more than wheeling out your old mate uri geller and har mar superstar to make a so called out there record"

Liam Gallagher has seemingly hit out at his brother Noel Gallagher once more, slating his ‘psychedelic music’ and branding him a ‘snoozer’.

Taking to Twitter this evening (September 24), Liam slammed “beige drip” Noel, referring to his “psychedelic music” as “like a vegetarian trying to sell you a kebab.”

Information on Noel Gallagher’s new album is rumoured to be emerging tomorrow, prompting many fans to attribute Liam’s latest tweet storm as another jab at his brother’s solo work.

The full tweet reads: “Psychedelic music by a beige drip is like a vegetarian trying to sell you a kebab as you were LG x”

He then continued: “It takes more than wheeling out your old mate uri geller and har mar superstar to make a so called out there record snoozer as you were LG”, with Uri Geller and Har Mar Superstar supposedly referencing Paul Weller and Johnny Marr respectively. Noel has previously collaborated with both artists, performing on stage with them last September.

Noel Gallagher was reported to be working on an album of psychedelia back in 2014, with Amorphous Androgynous. It was later scrapped, with Noel telling NME that the record “will never see the light of day”.

Earlier this week, Liam claimed he didn’t write tweets criticising brother Noel‘s Manchester Arena reopening performance, claiming that “someone hacked my Twitter account”.

Liam went on to reiterate: “Someone hacked into it and tweeted them for me. I wouldn’t do that stuff. The police are looking into it now as we speak.”