"Has the world gone mad?" Gallagher asked.

Liam Gallagher was allegedly asked for ID when buying cigarettes yesterday (July 29) and the ex-Oasis singer wasn’t exactly pleased.

Taking to Twitter to vent his frustrations, Gallagher wrote, ‘I’ve just been told I can’t buy cigs unless I got ID im 4FUKIN4 has the world gone mad.’

Fans hilariously reacted to the tweet. One wrote ‘Just roll with it mate, don’t look back in anger’ while another added ‘But all he needs are cigarettes’. Another twitter user pointed out that ‘he didn’t sign his tweet ‘LG x’ which must mean he’s fucking ragin’.

It’s been a busy week for Gallagher, as he also made his US concert debut as a solo artist on Friday (July 28) at a secret gig in New York City at the McKittrick Hotel.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The ex-Oasis singer performed a hit-packed 13 track set with both classic material and a handful of new tracks from his upcoming solo album, ‘As You Were.’

With his band in tow, Gallagher classics like ‘Morning Glory’, ‘Be Here Now’ and ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star’, as well as lead single ‘Wall Of Glass’ and ‘Chinatown’ from the new album.

Gallagher has been touring Europe extensively these past weeks but has made it over the pond ahead of his Lollapalooza shows this coming week.

Recently, Liam appeared on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show to share some diamond truths. Gallagher discussed an Oasis reunion, saying: “Me and our kid don’t speak and that’s the saddest thing about it.”

He also accused his brother Noel of playing Oasis songs “like Dolly Parton” and revealed he had apologised to Chris Martin at One Love Manchester for all the disparaging comments he had made about him in the past.