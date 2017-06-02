Liam Gallagher: ‘I’d prefer to be in Oasis than go solo’

Singer recently unveiled his debut single 'Wall Of Glass'

Liam Gallagher has admitted that he would prefer to still be in Oasis than perform as a solo artist.

The singer played his first solo gig in Manchester earlier this week and unveiled his new single ‘Wall Of Glass’.

But he admitted that he would rather be back with his old bandmates.

“Yeah I prefer that. I mean, listen, I mean I prefer to be in Oasis. Let’s get that … We know that. I prefer to be in a band,” he told Radio X.

“But that’s not happening, so you can’t sit at home twiddling your thumbs, do you know what I mean?

”I’m not going to get a job. I guess, I mean I was always going to get back into it but I’ve got a band, man, the band are good but I guess my name is on top of it which suits me fine, man.”

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has addressed ongoing speculation about a possible Oasis reunion, responding to rumours that the band could reform for the Ariana Grande Manchester benefit concert this weekend. The band have “unfinished business,” he admitted in an interview where he was quizzed about the rumoured reunion.

He added: “If Oasis ever got back together… if they do, they do. If they don’t, they don’t. A lot of people go, ‘Oh, leave it in the past, you were great then’. Mate, if we ever got back together, it would be happening. There’d be no dodgy gigs, it’d be bang on. So there is unfinished business there, but we’ll see what happens. In the meantime, we’re two little solo boys doing our little things innit.”

He also recently said that he “wouldn’t dare” anger the notoriously fanatical fanbase of dormant boy band One Direction.

On his debut solo single ‘Wall Of Glass’, Liam sings: “You were sold the one direction, I believe the resurrection is on”. Speaking to Pitchfork, Gallagher denied that the lyric was a reference to the pop group, saying: “I may look stupid but wouldn’t dare get on the wrong side of One Direction fans.”

The former Oasis frontman also recently spoke favourably of singer Harry Styles’ solo music in an interview with NME. Liam said: “I don’t mind it, man. There’s some interesting bits in it. I mean, I don’t know how it fucking goes, but fair play to him. I’m sure, like, it’s a bigger fucking cost. I’ve got the weight of Oasis still hanging over me and I’m sure I’ll always be that guy from Oasis, so I’m sure he’s carrying an equal weight. If he wants to get out of that pop world and into something with a bit more substance I think that’s a good thing.”

Liam Gallagher is expected to release his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ in October.