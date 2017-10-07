The pair fell out after Idris ruffled Liam's hair at the 2013 NME Awards

Liam Gallagher and Idris Elba have ended their four-year feud on The Graham Norton Show after a fracas at the 2013 NME Awards led to a war of words in the press.

After the brief exchange at the Awards in February 2013, Liam told Absolute Radio: “I don’t give a fuck who he is, you don’t touch a man’s haircut, especially if you’ve got a red bobbly hat on.” Idris later told GQ: “Don’t touch his hair, apparently. Fuck off. Next time walk with a fucking hairdresser, then.”

When filming the BBC show last week, Liam wrote on Twitter: “Idris I applaud you, it takes a big man to know and accept when he’s in the wrong.”

And now, in the episode broadcast last night (October 6), viewers can watch their reconciliation. Describing the scene, Idris says: “You threw my hat across the bar,” to which Liam counters: “No, you started it.”

“I gave him a hug,” Idris goes on, “and he didn’t like that, ’cause he loves his hair. And then he took my hat off, straight over the bar.”

Both then add: “But we’re all good now.” Watch the moment below, starting at the 1:20 mark:

The interview coincides with the release of Liam’s solo debut ‘As You Were‘, which has been hailed by fans as “a modern day classic“.