Liam Gallagher: ‘I’m not arsed about Adele or Ed Sheeran – fake guitar bands are running amok’

'Some c**t has to counteract the bullshit. And I'm that f**king man'

Liam Gallagher has declared that his mission for his upcoming debut solo album is to ‘counteract the bullshit’ – sharing his opinion on Adele, Ed Sheeran and the current state of guitar music.

The former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman turned solo star was talking to the Evening Standard Magazine about music in 2017 – when he said that ‘you can’t tell a guitar band from a pop band these days’.

“As far as I’m concerned, whether this album’s a success or not, some c**t has to counteract the bullshit, and I’m that f**king man,” said Gallagher. “Whether it’s Adele or Ed Sheeran — I’m not arsed about them — but half of these bands that call themselves guitar bands, they’re in that mob too. They’re just running amok.”

He continued: “These c***s are just getting away with murder: you can’t tell a guitar band from a pop band these days. No one’s cranking it up and having a bit of aggro. They’re all going to the same parties, they’re all f**king hanging out, they’re all drinking from the same cup, they’re all eating at the same f**king restaurants, and, dare I say it, they all look the same, and dress the same.

“Someone needs to counteract that. And I’m here to do that.”

Gallagher appears on the cover of this week’s issue of NME. For more information, see below.

Liam also said that he used Adele’s producer because ‘he can’t write those big pop hits’, as well as comparing brother and former bandmate Noel to old ’90s rival Robbie Williams.

Meanwhile, Gallagher is also set to play Reading & Leeds festival 2017 – marking his only UK festival show this year. His album will be called ‘As You Were‘, the first single will be called ‘Not For Sale‘, and he has vowed to sing Oasis songs ‘bigger and better than Noel‘.