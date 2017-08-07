Watch Liam Gallagher gatecrash a jam session at an Irish pub

Ex-Oasis frontman picked up a guitar at Mckibbin's Irish Pub in Montreal

Liam Gallagher made a surprise appearance at an Irish pub in Montreal at the weekend, picking up a guitar and joining in on a jamming session.

The former Oasis frontman, who is preparing to release his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ in October, was in the Canadian city to play its Osheaga festival when he visited the Mckibbin’s Irish Pub in downtown Montreal.

“He came, he sang, we drank, and just like that he was gone… awesome guy, surreal afternoon,” said one person in attendance.

Watch footage of the impromptu jam below.

Similarly, Liam played new music at a pub in Charlestown, Co Mayo, on the west coast of Ireland during 2015.

Liam later tweeted: “Montreal very cool the park on the top of the hill is a trippy little fuck I’m sure I just seen zebadee”.

Gallagher recently apologised to fans after vocal problems caused him to end his Lollapalooza set after only 20 minutes.

The singer walked off stage in Chicago after only three songs – having opened with Oasis hits ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star’ and ‘Morning Glory’, before airing new solo tracks ‘Wall of Glass’ and ‘Greedy Soul’.

Posting on Twitter almost immediately afterwards, he explained that he cut the hour long set short because his voice was “fucked”.

“Sorry to the people who turned up for the gig in Chicago lollapalooza had a difficult gig last night which fucked my voice. I’m gutted LG”, he wrote.