Liam Gallagher, Jake Bugg and Hardwell announced for a huge European festival

Get yourself to EXIT Festival

Liam Gallagher, Jake Bugg, and Hardwell have been announced to lead the line-up for EXIT Festival 2017.

Held in the Serbian capital of Belgrade, the acclaimed summer festival also features the likes of Alan Walker, Duke Dumont, Foreign Beggers, Black Coffee, Hot Since 82, Jamie Jones, Kungs, Robin Schulz, and many more.

The festival will also be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the ‘Summer Of Love’ 1967.

“As the only contemporary music festival that grew from a struggle for social change and whose mission is to connect and foster growth in the region, EXIT would like to use this opportunity to protect the basic ideas from which the first music festivals came from during the end of 60s, such as Woodstock, Monterey and others, as well as to convey the messages of those movements which in today’s world are needed now more than ever,” said EXIT in a statement.

Exit Festival takes place from 6-9 July at the Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad, Serbia. For tickets and more information, visit here.

Liam Gallagher’s tour schedule for 2017 continues to grow, after being announced for Lollapalooza Paris alongside Lana Del Rey, The Weeknd, Pixies, London Grammar, Red Hot Chili Peppers and many more. He’s also confirmed to play Bergen Fest in August, with more UK and European tour dates expected to be announced shortly.

As well as recently slamming his brother Noel for ‘brown nosing’ U2 to land a support slot on their upcoming ‘Joshua Tree’ anniversary tour, Liam is currently gearing up to release a solo album, with a handful of shows confirmed.