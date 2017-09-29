Liam Gallagher to appear on James Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’ despite calling him a ‘knobhead’

Ex-Oasis frontman says it will be "on my own terms"

Liam Gallagher has revealed that he’s booked to appear on James Corden’s Late Late Show despite recently calling the host a “knobhead”.

The former Oasis frontman was asked in an interview whether he would ever appear on Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, to which he replied: “No, thank you very much. No fucking chance mate. With that fat bloke from Kevin and Perry?”

After it was pointed out that Corden actually appeared in Gavin and Stacey, Gallagher added: “I don’t need to watch it to know I won’t like it. James Corden is a knobhead.”

Corden later responded by saying: “I did see that, yeah. God, I just don’t know how we’ll carry on. I don’t know how we’ll even think of carrying on. Yeah, God, what will we do?”

Now, Gallagher has taken to Twitter to confirm an upcoming appearance on Corden’s US late-night show, saying that it will be “on my own terms” and adding that there’s “nothing worse than organised fun”.

NME has approached Liam’s press representative for further information about his Late Late Show appearance.

Earlier today (September 29), Liam hit out at brother Noel over the prices of tickets for his upcoming US tour, calling him a “c**t” and describing High Flying Birds as “Beady Lite”.

Liam later tweeted about Noel failing to sell out all the shows on his UK tour, suggesting that his brother could open for him “like the good old days”. He also told a fan that he “adores” and “misses” Noel and that their strained relationship is “breaking my heart”.