Liam Gallagher pays tribute to John Lennon on what would have been his 77th birthday

Ex-Oasis frontman named one of his children after the late Beatle

Liam Gallagher has paid homage to John Lennon on the late Beatle‘s birthday.

Lennon would have turned 77 today (October 9). To mark the occasion, Gallagher – who named one of his kids after the late icon – took to Twitter to write, “Happy birthday Dr Winston O’boogie”, referring to a pseudonym that Lennon used to appear on other artists’ records under.

Read more: The 20 most underrated John Lennon tracks

See Liam’s tweet below:

Meanwhile, other artists and fellow Beatles fans have also been paying tribute to Lennon. See a selection beneath.

“John Lennon means everything to me,” Gallagher told NME back in 2012. “I wouldn’t say he’s a better songwriter than McCartney, I’d say they’re both different but great. But I like Lennon’s stuff more because it’s a bit more beautiful, and it’s more mad.”

He added: “McCartney’s like Noel – he’s too nice. Lennon was twisted and I like that kinda shit. His voice is the main thing I love. I like his speaking voice! That’s pretty fucking mega. But his voice when he sings is the one. Political voice? Don’t give a shit, couldn’t care less about politics. But everything else – his singing voice, his songs, and his words – means the world to me.”

Meanwhile, Liam recently shared a brilliant story about the last time he saw Paul McCartney.

“I’ve met him a few times he’s been absolutely a dream,” Gallagher told NME. “The last time was at the Royal Albert Hall. He goes, ‘Why are you always in a rush? Sit down, sit down’. I sit down and he goes, ‘Do you like margaritas?’ I said, ‘Yeah, but I had something before I come out, I don’t eat at this time of night’.

“He said, ‘They’re fuckin’ drinks, you stupid prick’. I thought he was offering me a pizza.”

This weekend saw Liam and brother Noel Gallagher come to blows in the press. Noel said that Liam ‘needs to see a psychiatrist‘, before he hit back claiming that he has text message proof of him being asked and turning down the opportunity to perform at the ‘One Love Manchester’ concert.