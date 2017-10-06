Liam Gallagher responds to Kasabian saying they are ‘saving guitar music’

Ex-Oasis frontman also hits out at U2 once again

Liam Gallagher has responded to Kasabian‘s recent claims that their new album was “saving guitar music”.

Speaking about their latest record ‘For Crying Out Loud’ earlier this year, Kasabian’s Serge Pizzorno told Q: “It’s about saving guitar music from the the abyss! Because it’s gone.”

Responding in a new NME interview, Liam said: “I like Kasabian, but it’s not, is it?”

He went on to add: “There’s a lot of people who look the part but rock’n’roll’s not just about the music and a look, it’s about what you say. A lot of these bands, you read their interviews and you slip into a coma. Everyone seems to be wrapped up in cotton wool and not prepared to make mistakes because if they step out of line they think their little career will go. Everyone’s hanging on to their career by their nails, and I find that very sad, because if that’s what you’ve come into it for you’re gonna fall flat on your face. You should come into it to kick open the fuckin’ doors. The shit that’s on the radio shouldn’t be on the radio. There’s a lot of crap out there.”

The former Oasis frontman also used the interview to once again hit out at U2, describing his song ‘You Better Run, You Better Hide’ as a rebuke to “every little shitbag wannabe rock star who thinks they’re doing this rock’n’roll business a service, because there’s a lot of them out there that ain’t.”

Gallagher continued: “I look at the likes of U2… even years ago they were going ‘we’re coming back to claim fuckin’ rock’n’roll’ and all that nonsense. For me, they haven’t wrote any masterpieces – for a band that fuckin’ big, with all the fuckin’ stuff they’ve got at their disposal they should be writing masterpieces. They’re certainly no Beatles. It’s like ‘You’d better run, you’d better hide’ because this album’s gonna give you a fuckin’ clip round the ear or a kick up the arse’.”

Asked about the likes of Blossoms and Bastille, he said: “I’ve not heard much about them,” before adding: “All these guitar bands, put your fuckin’ flag in the ground man, and live by it and die by it. In the 90s we had bands like Cast, Pulp and all that, and we were all on the radio, selling records, we were every-fuckin’-where. All of a sudden you’d see these record companies going ‘tell you what, we’ll get these young, good looking lads, sling a couple of guitars around their necks, we’ll make a poppy record but with a little bit of guitar in there’. They’re all like Take That but a little guitar band. It was horrible watered-down guitar music with no edge, no nothing, just fuckin’ eurgh. Now these so-called heavyweights of guitar music – I won’t name them but there’s a lot of them out there – they’re making that exact same fuckin’ music as what these kids were trying to do in the 90s. They should be fuckin’ ashamed of themselves.”

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Liam Gallagher appears on the cover of this week’s free NME, available nationwide from today (October 6). Find your nearest copy here.

Elsewhere in his NME interview, Liam shares his thoughts on politics, Brexit and Donald Trump and reveals how many offers he’s had to reunite Oasis.

Liam Gallagher’s solo debut ‘As You Were’ is out today (October 6). Read NME‘s review here.