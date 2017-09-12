Liam Gallagher would love to form a supergroup with Stone Roses and Richard Ashcroft

The ultimate Manchester band

Liam Gallagher has said that he would much rather be in a band than go solo – and that his dream supergroup would feature The Stone Roses and Richard Ashcroft.

The former Oasis frontman is gearing up to release his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ on October 6, but in a new interview with Consequence Of Sound, he discussed the fellow Mancunian indie veterans that he’d love to collaborate with.

“Anyone that would be in a supergroup or that would have anything to do with a supergroup are all solo,” said Gallagher. “There’s far too many solo stars out there for my liking and not enough bands. I’m doing this cause I have to. I’d much prefer to be in a band.

Liam added: “The ideal ones would be the guys out of The Stone Roses. I think they just split up, so that would be good. [Richard] Ashcroft would be good. There’s a lot of people out there, but the majority of them are all doing their own thing. But, if they want to do one, give us a shout. I’ll do it.”

Liam recently made headlines after he questioned his brother Noel’s sincerity at playing the ‘We Are Manchester’ benefit concert – slamming his performance as a ‘PR stunt‘.

Fans recently spoke out in frustration after the huge demand and rush for tickets to Liam’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour.

He’ll be playing a run of huge arena shows kicking off in Belfast in October, ending with a massive comeback show at Manchester Arena in December.