Liam Gallagher explains why he watches ‘Love Island’

"I’m just into the fact that it’s shit. It’s just stupid. I’m not getting anything out of it. I’m not learning anything out of it, it’s just on."

Liam Gallagher has explained his love of the reality show Love Island in a new interview.

The ITV dating show wraps up tonight (July 24) with its finale, with the bookies’ favourites to scoop the £50,000 grand prize revealed earlier today.

Gallagher has previously voiced his appreciation for the show, and spoke further of his fondness for Love Island in a new interview with Radio X.

“I’m watching it every night,” he told the radio station. “Well, Saturday they don’t show it, do they? The c**ts. You’ve got to do something else. It’s not cool, man. I’ve got to do things on a Saturday now, go out and shit you know what I mean?

“I like it man, but I don’t truly understand the bit where they’ve got to kip on the floor, outside. I’m just into the fact that it’s shit, you know what I mean? It’s just stupid. I’m not getting anything out of it. I’m not learning anything out of it, it’s just on.”

“It’s not my doing, it’s Debbie’s [Gwyther, his girlfriend] doing,” Gallagher continued. “I’ve only got one TV in the house. She’s the boss when it comes to that. I have Saturdays and Sundays with the football, and now there’s no football on, it becomes Debbie’s TV. So Love Island it is.

“But I’m into it, actually, so it’s alright. It’s good to talk about it. There’s a lot of guys out there now, thinking, sitting there thinking, ‘Thank fuck for that, mate.’ It’s good, mate. Love Island’s where it’s at.”

Last week, Stormzy made a surprise appearance on the show via video link.