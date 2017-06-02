Liam Gallagher makes London solo debut at intimate Brixton show

The former Oasis star stormed Brixton Electric

Liam Gallagher played his first London show as a solo artist last night with an intimate gig at Brixton Electric. See photos, footage and the setlist below.

After making his solo debut in Manchester earlier this week and premiering new songs from his upcoming album ‘As You Were‘, Gallagher’s tour continued as it rolled into the capital.

Backed by his new live band of Babyshambles’ Drew McConnell on bass, Kasabian’s touring guitarist Jay Mahler, Mike Moore lead guitar, Dan McDougall on drums and Chris Madden on keys, Liam stepped on stage after Oasis’ ‘Fuckin In The Bushes’ blared over the P.A. – causing a huge eruption of cheers when he recited The Beatles: “I am he as you are he as you are me, and we are all together.”

The capacity crowd then burst into life as he and the band tore into Oasis’ classic ‘Rock N’ Roll Star’ before ‘Morning Glory’. From there, it was the same setlist as his Manchester show. With Gallagher in fine voice and spirit, he aired eight new tracks from ‘As You Were’ – with new single ‘Wall Of Glass‘ already received as a firm fan favourite.

Beyond the new tracks, the set was peppered with the Oasis classics ‘D’You Know What I Mean?’, ‘Slide Away’, ‘Be Here Now’ and a stripped-back a capella rendition of ‘Live Forever’ as an encore.

Liam Gallagher played:

Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Oasis song)

Morning Glory (Oasis song)

Wall of Glass

Greedy Soul

Bold

Paper Crown

D’You Know What I Mean? (Oasis song)

Slide Away (Oasis song)

All I Need

I Get By

You Better Run

Universal Gleam

Be Here Now (Oasis song)

Encore:

Live Forever (A capella)

