Liam Gallagher debuts new solo songs at Manchester Ritz gig

Live updates from the show

Liam Gallagher plays his debut solo gig at Manchester’s O2 Ritz this evening (May 30). Follow live updates here.

Ahead of the gig, Liam has promised “some serious RnR (rock n roll)”, while a source close to the star said it would be “incredible, emotional gig” with “a few surprises too” – leading to rumours of a possible Oasis reunion.

An insider also stated that Liam would “honour” the victims of the Manchester terror attack with “something special planned”. Proceeds from the show go to the victims and families of those affected by last week’s attack.

Liam took to the stage with Oasis‘ ‘Fuckin’ In The Bushes’ playing over the PA. He kicked off the gig with a rendition of ‘Rock N Roll Star’. Dressed in a cagoule and backed by a four-piece band, Gallagher brandished a tambourine and told the crowd: “It’s not about me, it’s about you lot.”

Gallagher then played another Oasis classic, ‘Morning Glory’, as the second song of his set before what appeared to be a new track called ‘Greedy Soul’ with the chorus: “It’s a long way down”.

More new songs followed, the first thought to be upcoming single ‘Wall Of Glass’, another titled ‘Bold’ and a third called ‘Paper Crown’.

Liam’s seventh song of the night was ‘D’You Know What I Mean’ from Oasis’ ‘Be Here Now’, followed by ‘Slide Away’ from ‘Definitely Maybe’.

The setlist so far:

‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star’

‘Morning Glory’

‘Greedy Soul’ (New song)

‘Wall of Glass’ (New song)

‘Bold’ (New song)

‘Paper Crown’ (New song)

‘D’You Know What I Mean’

‘Slide Away’

See a livestream of the show beneath:

Paying tribute to those who lost their lives last week, the stage set-up includes 22 candles – one for every victim in the attack.

Liam also posted a photo of a “I heart Manchester” t-shirt to Instagram before the show:

Ahead of the gig, Liam told Sky News that he was proud at how Manchester has “come together” over the last week.

There’s no sign of Noel, but former Oasis guitarist Bonehead is in attendance.

Former boxer Ricky Hatton is there too.

There have also been reports of lengthy queues due to increased security measures taken after last week’s attack.