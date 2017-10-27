Yes, this is real.

Liam Gallagher has announced that he’s on the lookout for extras in Glasgow to star in his new music video.

The former Oasis frontman will be heading to the Scottish city next month and has put out a public request for some local fans to get involved.

Fans are invited to register for a competition to star in the video on Gallagher’s website.

The shoot is set to take place on Monday November 6 from 4pm-midnight, and competition winners must make their own way to and from the filming location.

The contest is open to teenage fans 14+, but under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Entries close Tuesday November 31. Register before the deadline here.

This morning, Gallagher opened ticket sales for his huge Finsbury Park show next year, which sold out with incredible pace.

“Easier to get an erection after 15 pint than get liam gallagher tickets. Pissed off, never trying again. Crock of shit.!” one disappointed fan commented.

The singer thanked his supporters, promising the show would be “biblical”.

Liam Gallagher released his first solo album, ‘As You Were’, on October 5.