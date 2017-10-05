Liam Gallagher reveals that he’s never had an offer to reunite Oasis

He says solo album success would give him "leverage" over Noel in talks about a reunion

Liam Gallagher has claimed that he’s never received a single offer for an Oasis reunion.

The Britpop band split in 2009 and rumours about a potential reunion have circulated ever since. Most recently, Skepta appeared to be calling for an Oasis reunion.

Despite the endless speculation though, Liam has now told NME that he’s never been approached with a formal or financial offer to reunite the group.

“I’ve never, ever, ever, ever in my fuckin’ life had one offer to get Oasis back,” the band’s former frontman tells NME in this week’s magazine. “That would go through [Oasis’ former and Noel’s current manager] Marcus Russell, another conniving c**t. That would all go through him, so whenever it’s right for Noel I’m sure I’ll get a call.”

In his NME interview, Liam discussed how potential success with his solo album would give him “clout” and “leverage” over Noel in talks about a reunion.

Liam said: “Now if this album goes well, I might have a bit of leverage, some people might go ‘he’s got a bit of clout now’, whereas I’m sure all their plans are like, ‘he’s on his arse, he’s going through a divorce, Beady Eye’s not happening, we’ll have him by the fucking balls by 2020’ or whenever they come round to their senses to get back together. ‘So he’ll do it for nish, he’ll be desperate to do it, and here’s the angle, when Noel’s solo career starts dipping or when it gets a bit stale’ – and he’s not lighting up the fucking world, I don’t give a fuck what anyone’s saying – ‘we’ll turn round and go ‘y’know what, I’ve gotta get Oasis back together, our kid’s on his fuckin’ arse, look. He’s selling The Big Issue, he’s still wearing that orange jacket from One Love’ and I’ll be coming on cap in hand. Well it’s fuckin’ not happening.”

He added: “I’d like to thank the fans who bought all them tickets for that arena tour and making me feel good again. You’re gonna get a proper proper fuckin’ show, mate.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Liam shared his thoughts on politics, Brexit and Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Liam has said that he’s been trying “for years” to book a gig featuring Oasis, The Stone Roses and The Verve.

Liam Gallagher’s solo debut ‘As You Were’ is out on Friday (October 6). Read NME‘s review here.