Liam Gallagher sends birthday message on brother Noel’s 50th

Former Oasis frontman reaches out to his estranged brother via social media

Liam Gallagher has sent a birthday message to his brother Noel on his former Oasis bandmate’s 50th.

There has been bad blood between the two siblings for some time, with Liam recently comparing Noel to Hitler and calling him a ‘little toad’. Liam has also said that Noel is the one thing preventing an Oasis reunion from happening.

After hitting out at Noel for allegedly not inviting him to his birthday party, Liam has now taken to Twitter to publicly send his birthday wishes to his brother. “Happy 50th rkid stay young LG x,” Liam, 44, wrote, referring to the 1997 Oasis hit.

Speaking to NME for a rare, in-depth interview for this week’s cover, Liam said: “I am Oasis – it doesn’t matter who wrote the f**king songs”. He also responded to son Lennon wearing a Blur t-shirt for magazine shoot.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

After teasing his debut solo track ‘Wall Of Glass‘, Gallagher’s solo album ‘As You Were’ will follow in October. Meanwhile, he kicks off a solo tour this week – find out which Oasis tracks he will and won’t be playing.

Watch Liam speak to NME in the video below:

Liam Gallagher’s full upcoming tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale now and available here.

May

30 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

June

1 – London, Electric Brixton

10 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

11 – Glasgow, Barrowlands