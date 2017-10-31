Liam Gallagher calls Noel his “former brother” and says he’s “fucking rude”

"The only way you got to be in that position was from the beautiful people who put you there," Liam says of Noel's success

Liam Gallagher has hit out at Noel, describing him as his “former brother” and calling him “fucking rude”.

The war of words between the two Oasis siblings has heated up in recent weeks, with Noel ending his silence by calling Liam a “common pigeon” and suggesting that he sees a psychiatrist. He also hit out at the “parka monkey” critics of his new music.

Liam has now responded in a series of tweets, arguing that Noel’s success comes “from the beautiful people who put you there”.

He tweeted: “Gotta address the shit that come out my former brothers mouth he’s on a journey and needs to learns things”. He went on to add: “Your your own boss you put your own records out you write your own shit you play every instrument you mange your self your the fucking man… Your fucking rude”.

“The only way you got to be in that position was from the beautiful people who put you there be careful I say this with love and concern,” Liam continued. You can see Liam’s tweets below.

Liam was recently forced to defend his upcoming appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox, taking a dig at Noel in the process. He tweeted: “I was asked to do something for charity with my [family], not supermodels and squares”.

Earlier this month, Liam released huge-selling solo debut ‘As You Were’. Noel, meanwhile, prepares to release his next record ‘Who Built The Moon?’ on November 24.