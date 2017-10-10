Liam Gallagher gives his verdict on Noel’s new single ‘Holy Mountain’

Noel released the first track from new High Flyings Birds record 'Who Built The Moon?' earlier this week

Liam Gallagher has shared his thoughts about brother Noel‘s new single ‘Holy Mountain’.

‘Holy Mountain’ was released on Monday (October 9) and is the first single from new High Flyings Birds record ‘Who Built The Moon?’. It features Paul Weller on the organ and has seen some fans compare it to Ricky Martin’s ‘She Bangs’.

Taking to Twitter today (October 10), Noel’s young sibling and former Oasis bandmate Liam wrote: “Holy mountain eh where do I start who built the moon where do I end”, before adding, “As long as his mrs likes it as you fucking were onwards and upwards”.

See Liam’s tweets in full below.

Noel had previously said that his family “loved” the song, calling it “one of my favourite pieces of music that I’ve ever written”. He added: “My kids love it, my friends’ kids all love it and I am sure ‘the kids’ will love it.”

Listen to ‘Holy Mountain’ below:

Meanwhile, Noel and Liam have come to blows again in the press. Noel said that Liam “needs to see a psychiatrist“, before Liam hit back claiming that he has text message proof of him being asked and turning down the opportunity to perform at the ‘One Love Manchester’ concert.