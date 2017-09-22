Liam Gallagher on his tweets about Noel’s Manchester Arena gig: ‘Someone hacked my Twitter account’

"I wouldn’t say stuff like that," Liam says

Liam Gallagher has claimed he didn’t write tweets criticising brother Noel‘s Manchester Arena reopening performance, claiming that “someone hacked my Twitter account”.

The We Are Manchester benefit gig took place earlier this month (September 9) and saw Noel appear to break down in tears during his performance of ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’, a song that has become a defacto anthem in response to the Manchester terror attack in May.

Despite Noel later claiming that he wasn’t actually crying, Liam criticised his sibling’s performance, calling his appearance at the gig a “PR stunt”. “NG broke down in tears cmon you seriously ain’t buying that he doesn’t give a fuck,” Liam’s Twitter account posted at the time, adding: “Don’t buy into his PR stunt he doesn’t give a fuck”. See those tweets beneath.

However, Liam now claims that those tweets were a result of a “hack” in an interview with Newsweek. He says: “Oh, that wasn’t me. Someone hacked my Twitter account… Yeah, I wouldn’t do that. I wouldn’t say stuff like that. Can you believe that?”

Liam went on to reiterate: “Someone hacked into it and tweeted them for me. I wouldn’t do that stuff. The police are looking into it now as we speak.”

It’s likely that Liam was joking with his remarks. NME has approached Liam’s press representatives for further comment.

Liam had previously called Noel a “sad fuck” for not performing at the earlier Manchester tribute concert in June and accused him of a “lack of empathy and sympathy”.

Liam Gallagher releases his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ on October 6, while Noel’s new record comes out in November.