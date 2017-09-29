Liam Gallagher calls Noel a ‘c**t’ over tour ticket prices

Liam also describes High Flying Birds as "Beady Lite"

Liam Gallagher has hit out at brother Noel over the prices of tickets for his upcoming US tour.

Former Oasis guitarist Noel recently announced a series of North American tour dates scheduled for February and March 2018. Tickets went on sale today (September 28), with prices ranging from around $40 (£33) to over $300 (£250) for an “Enhanced Experience” VIP package.

Reacting to the news, Liam took to Twitter to write: “350 dollars to go and see rkid in USA what a c**t when will it all stop as you were LG x”. He went on to describe Noel’s High Flying Birds band as “Beady lite”, adding: “you lot need your heads testing”.

Earlier this month, Liam himself was forced to respond after fans voiced complaints over not being able to purchase pre-sale tickets for his UK tour.

Noel’s US tour announcement also came with the announcement of a 2018 UK tour and confirmation of his new album.

‘Who Built The Moon?’ will be released on November 24, a month after Liam’s debut solo record ‘As You Were’ comes out on October 6.

Earlier this week, Liam said that his “only regret” about Oasis splitting up was that Noel “became a dickhead”.

“I have nothing to apologise for when it comes to Oasis ending,” Liam told The Big Issue. “That was not my doing. That was all Noel. I just got dealt those cards so I moved on. Yeah, I miss the band. I miss having the lads about.”

Liam continued: “The only regret I have is that our kid [Noel] became a dickhead. I regret his head got turned and he brought The Sun into our dressing rooms. Other than that, I don’t regret one bit. People know we meant it and we didn’t kiss arse to get where we got. It’s all been amazing.”

Noel’s UK and Ireland tour dates are below:

April 2018

22 – Brighton, Brighton Centre

24 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

25 – Aberdeen, BHGE Arena

27 – London, The SSE Arena Wembley

30 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

May

1 – Birmingham, Birmingham Arena

3 – Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

4 – Manchester, Manchester Arena

6 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

7 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

9 – Belfast, The SSE Arena

10 – Dublin, 3Arena

You can see Liam’s UK live dates in full below:

October 2017

30 – Belfast, The SSE Arena

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

November 2017

1 – Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

December 2017

3 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

4 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

6 – Plymouth, Pavilions

7 – London, Alexandra Palace

10 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

12 – Birmingham, Arena

13 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

15 – Brighton, Centre

16 – Manchester, Arena