Liam Gallagher: ‘I am Oasis – it doesn’t matter who wrote the f**king songs’

Liam Gallagher has declared that despite going solo, he’ll ‘always be Oasis‘ – and it ‘doesn’t matter who wrote the f**king songs’.

Often at war with his brother and former bandmate Noel, the chief songwriter of Oasis, Liam has said that he believes he has every right to sing their tracks as he hits the road on his own. Speaking to NME for a rare, in-depth interview for this week’s cover, Gallagher said that he remains proud of his legacy as he embarks on his solo career.

“I f**king love Oasis. I am Oasis,” Liam told NME. “It doesn’t matter who wrote the f**king songs and who f**king sung them, I’m the one that f**king took them for a walk on the wild side. I’ll always be Oasis, man, that’s my f**king first love. I don’t yearn for it, though, like some people go on about.

“If I yearned for it I’d be sending our kid chocolate, not f**king hate mail.”