Liam Gallagher says that Oasis fans tried to snort his psoriasis at band’s first Glastonbury

Singer tells story from Britpop band's first appearance at Worthy Farm in 1994

Liam Gallagher has recalled Oasis‘ first Glastonbury appearance, revealing how fans of the band tried to snort his psoriasis backstage.

The Britpop group first played Glasto in 1994 and Gallagher remembered a story from that year’s festival in a recent interview with Noisey.

“I remember coming off stage and I got my clothes robbed,” Gallagher said. “I [also] remember meeting someone, some very strange kid, who come up to me and thought I had cocaine in my hair.”

Liam explained: “I got psoriasis [skin condition that causes itchy, scaly rashes] so I had obviously been scratching it during the day and that, and there were little white bits and shit. They were taking it out of my hair and putting it on their gums and putting it up their fucking nose. I went like, ‘Okay…'”.

Watch in the video below at the 2.04 mark.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Earlier today, bookies announced 12/1 odds that Liam and Noel would reunite at Glastonbury 2017. Liam is set to play The Other Stage on Saturday afternoon whereas his brother is also due to appear to introduce a special screening of Oasis movie ‘Supersonic’.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gallagher shared an anecdote about hanging out with Steve Coogan and gave his take on why Oasis never fully broke America.

Liam said: “I think we were a bit too laddy or English for them…I’m quite happy with the way it went down in America to be honest. I think if we got big in America i’d be a proper c*nt.”