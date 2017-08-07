Liam Gallagher still wants an Oasis reunion: “We’re better together”

“I would prefer to be speaking about an Oasis album than a Liam solo album"

Liam Gallagher has admitted that he still wants an Oasis reunion, as he and his brother Noel Gallagher are “better together”.

Speaking in a new Rolling Stone podcast, the former Oasis man has admitted that he “would prefer to be speaking about an Oasis album than a Liam solo album.”

“The English press seem to think that I’m going ’round giving the fans hope and then in the same breath, or the next interview, shooting them down,” Liam complains in the podcast. “All I said the other day on that Beats Radio was before we get back together, if we get ever back together, we’d have to become brothers and friends again. And then I imagine once that happens, and we start hanging out or whatever, and we’re mates, and we’re talking, and we’re each on a nice respectful level, I guess there would be, inevitably, we’d go, ‘Fuck it, should we take the fuckin’ band out for a spin, go on tour?’”

Liam continues: ‘“I know he [Noel] doesn’t want to be supporting U2 and playing a third of a stadium half-empty when he could do it himself with his brother. I would prefer to be speaking about an Oasis album than a Liam solo album. And I know Noel Gallagher would. We’re better together.”

His latest remarks follow the aforementioned Beats 1 interview last month, in which Liam stated that he and his brother “don’t speak and that’s the saddest thing about it.” He then stated that the key to Oasis‘ success was that Noel was a ‘boring fuck’ and he was the ‘headcase’.

Liam Gallagher’s upcoming debut solo album ‘As You Were’ is due next month. We’ve already heard ‘Chinatown’ and ‘Wall Of Glass’, and earlier today he promised more new music this week.

The album will feature four tracks produced by Adele/Beck collaborator Greg Kurstin – the rest was produced by Dan Grech-Marguerat, who has previously worked with Radiohead, Mumford and Sons, and Circa Waves.