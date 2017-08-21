Liam Gallagher hints at Oasis reunion for Manchester Arena reopening gig

Noel Gallagher is already booked for the charity concert

Liam Gallagher appears to have hinted about a potential Oasis reunion at the reopening of Manchester Arena next month.

The arena will officially reopen its doors on September 9 following the terror attack at the venue in May.

The special reopening benefit concert will feature a performance from Liam’s brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel Gallagher, as well as The Courteeners, Blossoms and more.

Liam has taken to Twitter to explain his absence on the bill, revealing that he already has a show in Spain booked for the same day.

However, he also hinted that he could still appear at the gig, paving the way for a possible link-up with his older sibling.

“I would love to play that gig in MCR on sept 9th but I’m afraid I’m playing in Spain,” he wrote, adding: “saying that though it’s only a hop skip n a jump”. See his tweet in full below.

NME has approached Liam’s press representatives for further clarification.

Liam had previously been critical of brother Noel for not performing at the One Love Manchester concert in June.

The reopening concert on September 9, called We Are Manchester, will give proceeds to the Manchester Memorial Fund. The fund was set up to pay for a permanent memorial to the victims of the Manchester attack.