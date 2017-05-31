Liam Gallagher talks Oasis reunion rumours and says band have ‘unfinished business’

Ex-Oasis frontman addresses speculation that band could reunite at Ariana Grande Manchester benefit concert

Liam Gallagher has addressed ongoing speculation about a possible Oasis reunion, responding to rumours that the band could reform for the Ariana Grande Manchester benefit concert this weekend.

Relations between Liam and older brother Noel have been strained in the years following the band’s split in 2009, but recently Liam sent Noel birthday wishes for his 50th. This led to rumours of a possible Liam and Noel Gallagher reunion ahead of the frontman’s debut solo show at Manchester’s O2 Ritz last night (May 30). However, after that failed to material, there have been rumours that the band could reunite this Sunday (June 4) instead at the benefit concert held in response to the recent Manchester terror attack.

Unveiling his debut solo single ‘Wall Of Glass’ on BBC Radio 1 earlier this evening (May 31), Liam was asked about the latter rumours, to which he replied: “Mate, I don’t think so. I mean, I’m up for it but I think we’re booked for a gig somewhere. I think we’re playing in Germany, so we’re already booked, but I would have loved to have done it.” Gallagher is indeed set to play Germany’s Rock Im Park and Rock Am Ring this weekend.

Asked about his birthday wishes to Noel, Liam explained: “Yeah, well you know, getting old now ain’t he, you know what I mean.” On whether a reconciliation could be happening, Gallagher added: “No, it ain’t. Everyone knows I love our kid… He doesn’t speak to me, we don’t speak to each other. I’ll speak to him some day. It’s all very sad, but we’ll get over it… I guess it mustn’t be nice for my mam… If Oasis ever got back together… if they do, they do. If they don’t, they don’t. A lot of people go, ‘Oh, leave it in the past, you were great then’. Mate, if we ever got back together, it would be happening. There’d be no dodgy gigs, it’d be bang on. So there is unfinished business there, but we’ll see what happens. In the meantime, we’re two little solo boys doing our little things innit.”

On what advice he would offer his kids if they were to form a similar sibling band, Liam said: “Go out and have fun, man, it’s the best gig in the world being in a band with your brother, whether you get on or not.” He added: “They’d have to split the wonga 50-50. They couldn’t be doing what our kid. We can’t be having that, [one living] in a £20 million house and the other poor kid living in a £10 million house.”

Watch Liam Gallagher’s video for new single ‘Wall Of Glass’ below:

Gallagher is expected to release his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ in October.