Liam Gallagher reveals the secret to Oasis’ success

'We couldn’t have both been boring f***s and neither could we have both been headcases like me'

Liam Gallagher has revealed that the key to Oasis‘ success was that Noel was a ‘boring fuck’ and he was the ‘headcase’.

The former frontman turned solo star was speaking to GQ amid his summer festival shows and before the release of his solo album, ‘As You Were’.

Asked if the music was always enough for him in Oasis, Liam replied: “Always. Honestly. I knew the score. That was Noel’s thing. My thing was the whole cliché: the sex, the drugs, the rock’n’roll.

“I lived it, mate. I was it. And that’s why Oasis worked. We couldn’t have both been boring f***s and neither could we have both been headcases like me.”

Speaking of their volatile relationship, Liam continued: “And I know how much it annoyed him. He did the graft while I went out and undid the graft. But Oasis wouldn’t have worked with two Liams or two Noels.

“The Rolling Stones wouldn’t have worked if they were nuns, would they? Listen, I’m sorry he got dealt the card he did to write the songs, but who’s the one with eight houses now? As he says himself, he might have the rock-star life, but who is the real rock star here?”

After debuting new song ‘Eh La‘ earlier this week, Liam Gallagher will release his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ on October 6.

Meanwhile, Gallagher will also perform at Reading & Leeds Festival across August Bank Holiday Weekend with Muse, Eminem, Kasabian and many more.