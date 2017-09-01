Liam Gallagher makes fans an exciting promise ahead of his upcoming solo arena tour

Get ready, Oasis fans

Liam Gallagher has made fans an exciting promise ahead of his upcoming UK and Ireland solo arena tour.

During his intimate run of launch shows and huge festival slots at the likes of Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds 2017, Gallagher has been treating fans to a smattering of Oasis classics – including ‘Wonderwall’, ‘Morning Glory’, ‘Rock N’ Roll Star’, ‘Slide Away’ and ‘D’You Know What I Mean’. But now, it looks like Oasis fans are likely to hear much more from the back catalogue.

Gallagher Tweeted: “Every single Oasis song that I sang is potentially on the setlist for December tour. As you fucking were.”

“[I only sing Oasis songs] when I’m rehearsing it, or if it comes on in a pub or in the car,” Gallagher told NME earlier this year. “Turn it up, man.” He added: “Every one I’m doing, I’m doing because I like singing it.” Gallagher revealed that he’d definitely be performing ‘Rock ’N’ Roll Star’ and ‘D’You Know What I Mean?’. Speaking of the latter, he said he’d be playing “all seven minutes of it. I’m not doing it for the ‘Be Here Now’ anniversary. I couldn’t give a f**k.” After discussing the impending album rivalry with brother Noel , Liam will release his debut solo record ‘As You Were’ on October 6.