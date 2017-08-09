Liam Gallagher gives his verdict on Dave Grohl, Bono and Mick Jagger

Ex-Oasis man calls Jagger "ol' dinosaur hips" and says Bono is "not in my top 50"

In a new interview, Liam Gallagher shares his opinion on several music icons, including Mick Jagger, Bono and Dave Grohl.

The former Oasis frontman appears on the cover of the latest issue of GQ.

During the interview, Liam is asked about his thoughts on The Rolling Stones‘ frontman Jagger. His verdict: “Fair play to ol’ dinosaur hips, but I’m not that man. I’m anti-entertainment. Poor sod, he’s got to dance until he’s 108.”

On Foo Fighters‘ Grohl’s infamous throne that he performed live in when he broke his leg, Liam says: “He ruined it for all of us. He broke his leg and still toured. Who does that? Now if I have a ‘cold’ I can’t cancel because I’ll look like a wuss.”

Gallagher also recalls meeting U2 man Bono, saying: “I had the Bono chat, yeah. Wish I’d had an out-of-body experience instead. Not in my top 50.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Liam Gallagher says that he wouldn’t do ‘Carpool Karaoke’ because James Corden is a “knobhead” and mistakenly refers the A$AP Rocky as ‘WhatsApp Ricky’.

Meanwhile, Liam also recently revealed that Dave Grohl asked him to join Foo Fighters onstage at Glastonbury.

“He asked me to come on and do a song,” Gallagher said. “I said no, cos I need a bit of rehearsal. I know it’s cool and all that, but I need a rehearsal.”

Gallagher is preparing to release his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ in October.