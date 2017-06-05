Liam Gallagher opens up about Beady Eye split

Liam's post-Oasis band split in 2014 after releasing two albums.

Liam Gallagher has opened up about the demise of Beady Eye, admitting the band had trouble “connecting”.

The younger Gallagher brother formed Beady Eye with bandmates Gem Archer, Andy Bell and Chris Sharrock when Oasis split in 2009. The band released two albums, 2011’s ‘Different Gear, Still Speeding’ and 2013’s ‘BE’, before disbanding in October 2014.

Asked why he decided to end Beady Eye, Liam told The Guardian: “The last album we put out, that was the first album I’ve ever put out in America when we only did one gig for it. That got under my skin. We got asked to do Coachella, but apparently we couldn’t afford to go out there. I was like: ‘I’ll pay for us to go out there and once we’re out there we’ll do some gigs.'”

He continued: “Gem had hurt his head and I’d had my divorce, but the best place to be is on the road… Anyway, there were no gigs going down. So I thought to myself: ‘Maybe it’s just not happening, maybe it’s just not connecting.’ And then Andy got a call that he was gonna do his Ride thing, which was fine, but I thought: ‘You know what, I’m not sitting around.’ So I went: ‘Tell you what, go and do Ride and I think we should just call it a day.'”

Liam Gallagher made a surprise appearance at yesterday’s One Love Manchester benefit concert, and duetted with Coldplay, too. He has since hit out at brother Noel for failing to perform at the concert.

Last week he played solo gigs in London and Manchester, and revealed who he’s planning to vote for in the upcoming general election.

He released debut solo single ‘Wall Of Glass’ last week and his album ‘As You Were’ is due in the autumn.