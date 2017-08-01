Liam Gallagher opens up about his estranged daughter with Lisa Moorish

Liam Gallagher has revealed that he is open to meeting his estranged daughter, with former partner Lisa Moorish.

The former Oasis turned solo star shares 20-year-old daughter Molly with former Kill City singer Lisa Moorish, but has never met her.

“The girl’s been looked after and clothed and fed and sent to lovely schools,” Gallagher said in a new interview with GQ. “I bought them a house and all that tack. I just think she’s best off with her mum…They aren’t good when they are forced, these things. I think we leave it be. See what happens. If it happens it happens. Certainly, wouldn’t turn her away, man. Let it be.”

Asked about his relationship with Lisa, Gallagher replied: “She’s had her day in the sun … The kid I haven’t seen. We’ll see one day, but, no, not seen her. But if I met her, she’d be cool.

“She’s welcome in my world and that, you know what I mean? Without a doubt. But I just ain’t met her because her mam’s … Listen, we don’t work. We don’t get on.”

Uncle Noel @themightyi with my beautiful girl @mollymoorish #FAMILYFIRST Mol working hard revising for exams so had to miss the fun last week. Belated celebrations soon! @saspg ❤️🌟💃🏽🕺🏻💥 A post shared by W⚓️ M I S A L O O R I S H 🖤 (@lisamoorish) on Jun 5, 2017 at 1:52am PDT

After Liam hit out at Noel for not performing at the ‘One Love Manchester’ concert, Lisa Moorish hit back by tweeting: “Maybe he’s busy looking after his kids and the daughter you’ve never even met! AS YOU WERE x LM.”

The Tweet, was later deleted, before Moorish shared the above photo of Noel together with Lisa and the hashtag ‘Family First’.

Liam also discussed how the key to Oasis‘ success was that Noel was a ‘boring fuck’ and he was the ‘headcase’.