Liam Gallagher pays tribute to teen who died at Reading Festival 2017

'RIP kid x'

Liam Gallagher has spoken out to pay tribute to the young boy who was found dead at Reading Festival 2017.

Yesterday, a 17-year-old boy was found dead in the early hours of the morning at Reading Festival in ‘unexplained’ circumstances.

Taking to Twitter, former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman turned solo star Liam Gallagher wrote “Just heard about that young kid who was found dead in his tent at Reading,” before adding “so sad, RIP kid x.”

While the young boy has not yet been identified, police have confirmed that his next of kin have been informed.

Reading Festival’s Police Commander, Superintendant Rory Freeman, has added that there is “no cause for concern for surrounding festival-goers.”

He added: “I would like to thank nearby campers for their co-operation whilst we are in attendance. We will continue to provide support to the boy’s family at this difficult time.”

While Gallagher also hit out at the ‘c**t who robbed his sunglasses’, the weekend also saw him make his solo main stage debut at Leeds Festival before venting his frustration at ‘not being allowed to swear‘. Another epic set followed in Reading, before a parody video of him voicing Darth Vader ‘Star Wars‘ went viral.