Liam Gallagher wants someone to peel potatoes onstage in Noel diss – and ex-Oasis guitarist Bonehead is up for it

Liam mocks Noel over infamous scissor player

Liam Gallagher is seeking a potato peeler to perform with him onstage at tonight’s London show – a clear jibe at brother Noel – and former Oasis guitarist Bonehead appears keen to fill in the role.

During his performance with the High Flying Birds on Jools Holland last week, Noel had a member of his live band playing a pair of scissors. Responding at the time via Twitter, Liam joked that he had “somebody sharpening a pencil” in his own band. “It sounds mega with a bit of reverb on it proper out there gear,” he added.

Now, ahead of this evening’s Absolute Radio show in the capital, Liam tweeted: “Im looking for somebody to peel some spuds live on stage [tonight] at this gig in Bethnal Green must have own peeler”. Liam’s potato comment is a reference to the nickname he’s frequently given to Noel.

After Liam sent out the tweet, ex-Oasis rhythm guitarist Bonehead, who played in the Britpop band from 1991–1999, got in touch. “I’ll do it,” he tweeted, before sharing a photo of a potato peeler. See those tweets below.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has hit out at Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner’s “American” accent.

“The singing’s alright for me, you know what I mean?”, Gallagher said. “It’s when they do an interview and that later on down the line and they’ve been to America once and they come back.”

“They start speaking American. You know what I mean? They’re the ones,” Liam added. “Like the geezer from the Arctic Monkeys (Turner). He did it, didn’t he? He started getting his hair in a quiff and biker leather jackets on.”

Liam continued: “You know what I mean? It’s like, when he goes back to his mum’s, does he really walk in with that biker leather jacket and go [American accent] ‘hey mum, can I have some tea?’. She’s going to give him a clip isn’t she? You know what I mean.”