Liam Gallagher and Pendulum to headline Snowbombing 2018

Plus loads of other huge acts announced

Liam Gallagher and Pendulum have been announced as the headliners for next year’s Snowbombing festival.

The event, which takes place at the Alpine village of Mayrhofen in Austria from April 9-14, will also see Dizzee Rascal, Bicep and Craig David perform.

For more information head to snowbombing.com. The line-up for the event so far is below.

Speaking about the event Liam Gallagher said: “I’m really looking forward to playing Snowbombing in 2018 … there’s no business like Snow business. LG.”

Last year’s event was headline by Chase & Status and Run The Jewels. Other acts who performed at the Alpine event also included Blossoms, Giggs, Slaves, The Courteeners and De La Soul.

Meanwhile, Gallagher recently shared his latest single ‘Greedy Soul’.

The former Oasis frontman performed the track live on Later… with Jools Holland, along with his lead solo single ‘Wall Of Glass’.

It comes after fans were shocked to learn Liam Gallagher’s real name – much to his amusement.

Earlier this week Liam hit out at his brother Noel for release ‘psychedelic music‘. Liam slammed “beige drip” Noel, referring to his “psychedelic music” as “like a vegetarian trying to sell you a kebab.”

The full tweet reads: “Psychedelic music by a beige drip is like a vegetarian trying to sell you a kebab as you were LG x”

Pendulum meanwhile, recently opened up on reuniting for their first London show in six years, and said they’re sounding better than ever before after returning from hiatus.

The drum and bass titans headlined London’s South West Four Festival in August, marking their first appearance in the capital as a band since returning from their hiatus for a show in Miami last year.

Speaking to NME at the time, frontman Rob Swire said: “We’re completely revamping the technical side of the show, which should mean audiences are going to hear us sound better than ever before. Technology has evolved to the point that I can make changes to the band mix from my hotel room, give it to our engineer on a USB stick, and then we can play a show using that exact same mix.”