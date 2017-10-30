Liam Gallagher performs ‘Some Might Say’ and ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’ for the first time as solo artist

Gallagher aired the Oasis classics as he kicked off his UK and Ireland tour

Last night saw Liam Gallagher kick off his latest UK and Ireland tour – performing Oasis classics ‘Some Might Say’ and ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’ for the first time as a solo artist. Check out footage and the setlist below.

Gallagher performed a huge show at Weston Airport in Dublin, Ireland. Alongside the usual smattering of Oasis tracks and cuts from his debut solo album ‘As You Were‘, he also delivered spirited performances ‘Some Might Say’ and ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’ for the first time under his solo guise. He also gave ‘Come Back To Me’ its live debut.

Fans then took online to praise Gallagher’s vocal delivery of the songs:

Liam Gallagher’s setlist was:

Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Oasis song)

Morning Glory (Oasis song)

Greedy Soul

Wall of Glass

Paper Crown

Bold

For What It’s Worth

Slide Away (Oasis song)

Some Might Say (Oasis song)

Come Back to Me

You Better Run

Be Here Now (Oasis song)

Cigarettes & Alcohol (Oasis song)

Wonderwall (Oasis song)

