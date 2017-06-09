Watch Liam Gallagher perform new solo tracks and Oasis songs at Pinkpop Festival

Ex-Oasis singer played new single 'Wall Of Glass' and more

Footage has surfaced of Liam Gallagher performing live at Pinkpop Festival in the Netherlands on Monday (June 5).

The Britpop frontman-turned-solo singer played a set at Pinkpop a day after playing both the One Love Manchester benefit concert and Rock Im Park on the Sunday (June 4).

At Pinkpop, he played a selection of new songs and Oasis hits. Watch Liam perform recent single ‘Wall Of Glass’ (0.30), new tracks ‘Greedy Soul’ (4.20) and ‘Bold’ (8.10), plus Oasis’ ‘D’You Know What I Mean’ (12.15) in the video below.

Liam Gallagher has “finished” work on his solo album ‘As You Were’ and will release it in October. It will arrive month before brother Noel’s new album is slated for release. He recently discussed his potential chart battle with his older sibling.

Liam recently hit out at Noel for not appearing at the One Love Manchester concert, calling him a “sad fuck” for his apparent no-show. Liam made a surprise appearance at the concert to perform ‘Live Forever’ with the help of Coldplay.

Following Liam’s criticism of Noel for his absence at the Manchester tribute concert, a spokesperson for SB Projects, Live Nation, Festival Republic and SJM Concerts has defended Noel, saying: “Sunday’s concert was a huge success and we are all dismayed that there is negativity aimed towards Noel Gallagher. Neither Noel nor Oasis were ever going to perform. We were extremely pleased when, last week, Noel not only gave his blessing for us to use his songs, but also told us that he was donating his royalties from ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ to the fund. Let’s keep the positivity please. One Love Manchester.”

Chris Martin also defended Noel and thanked him for “lending” him his songs for the gig.

Martin wrote on Twitter: “thank you @noelgallagher for giving your blessing and encouragement to play don’t look back in anger and live forever on sunday… everyone knew in advance you couldn’t be there physically, so thank you for being there in spirit… and for lending us those incredible songs. love cm.”