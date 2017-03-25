Liam Gallagher posts new image from the studio

Debut solo album 'As You Were' will be released this year

Liam Gallagher has posted an image from inside the studio.

It’s a simple black and white image of the singer holding an acoustic guitar while at the microphone, and there’s no caption. It does follow a message on March 20 saying he was off to Paris to be photographed for his album cover.

There’s no indication the new image is the artwork for the forthcoming ‘As You Were’, but equally it could be – Gallagher has used his twitter account to issue details of his yet-to-be-launched solo career, including the album’s title.

The debut solo album will be released later this year, although there is no confirmed date for it yet. In the same post announcing he was heading to Paris, he wrote ‘It won’t be long yeah yeah yeah’. There will also be a single, called ‘Not For Sale’.

Prior to the image, Gallagher described his live band’s rehearsals as sounding “dangerous”. He’s been booked to perform at Benicassim and Lollapalooza this summer, as well as Belgrade’s EXIT Festival. Richard Ashcroft has said he’ll be playing a gig with Liam later this year too, while Gallagher has denied he’ll be playing new Scottish Festival TRNSTMT.

Details of the solo album began to emerge last August, with Gallagher later saying that he will “probably fuck off forever” if the record fails. Gallagher had previously denied reports that he was releasing a solo album, saying that he wouldn’t do so because he’s “not a c*nt”. He later tweeted: “It’s official, I’m a c*nt”.

Former Aston Villa footballer, now radio pundit Andy Townsend recently told a story on BBC Radio 5 Live how Gallagher consoled England manager Gareth Southgate after his infamous penalty miss in the Euro 96 semi-final.