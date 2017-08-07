Liam Gallagher promises new music this week

"As you were LG x"

Liam Gallagher has taken to Twitter to confirm that new solo music is set to appear this week.

We’ve already heard ‘Chinatown’ and ‘Wall Of Glass’ from the former Oasis man’s incoming debut solo album ‘As You Were’. The album will feature four tracks produced by Adele/Beck collaborator Greg Kurstin – the rest was produced by Dan Grech-Marguerat, who has previously worked with Radiohead, Mumford and Sons, and Circa Waves.

Now, Liam Gallagher has posted on Twitter to confirm the arrival of another new track from the album. “New music coming this week. As you were. LG x” he posted this afternoon (August 7).

Check out the tweet in question below.

It’s not the first time the singer has used social media to tease information about his album – Gallagher also shared the album tracklist on Twitter. He revealed each track title one by one – with a small break in the middle while he charged his phone. The tracklist is as follows:

1. ‘Wall Of Glass’

2. ‘Bold’

3. ‘Greedy Soul’

4. ‘Paper Crown’

5. ‘For What It’s Worth’

6. ‘When I’m In Need’

7. ‘You Better Run’

8. ‘I Get By’

9. ‘Chinatown’

10. ‘Come Back To Me’

11. ‘Universal Gleam’

12. ‘I’ve All I Need’

He also shared new song ‘Eh La’ at a recent live show in New York – however, it doesn’t feature on the aforementioned tracklist.

The singer recently claimed that any doubt around his potential as a solo artist after being in “two failed bands” has inspired him to ‘come back stronger’.

“I’m fucking glad I’m back, mate,” he told GQ, “because I know for a fact they’re sitting there – and you say they might be happy – but they’re sitting there going, ‘Fuck me, mate. He’s come again, man. Two divorces, fucking illegitimate kids, fucking two failed bands behind him, three bad haircuts and he’s still fucking coming’.”