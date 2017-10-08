Liam Gallagher says he has ‘proof’ Noel was asked to perform at One Love Manchester

The elder Gallagher had also suggested that Liam "needs to see a psychiatrist" in a new interview

Liam Gallagher has responded to his brother Noel‘s comments about not performing at One Love Manchester.

The elder Gallagher had discussed not appearing at the benefit concert in a new interview with The Sunday Times, which was published earlier today.

In the article, Noel said he “didn’t get asked” to perform, before saying what was said about his no-show didn’t bother him. “It’s just noise. Ill-informed fuckwits.”

Now, Liam has hit back on Twitter. “Well well well potato has got something to say at last well here we go I’ll informed fuckwits I got proof you were asked and declined,” he wrote.

“Your reason being because your astonishing knob of an uncle has been asked to do it bfore me and I can’t handle being asked 2nd,” he added, before saying he would “print the full txt for all the beautiful people to see”.

In the same interview, Noel also suggested his brother “needs to see a psychiatrist”. “I don’t say that as a joke,” he said. “Because young Mancunians, young music fans, were slaughtered, and he, twice, takes it somewhere to be about him. He needs to see somebody.”

Liam also responded to those comments, tweeting: “And as for seeing somebody I bet you and the mrs have got a few on the go you pair of chameleons as you were Twitch blink LG x”.

Liam performed at the One Love Manchester event, which was held to raise money for the victims of the Manchester terror attack. Noel later headlined the We Are Manchester benefit concert, which marked the official reopening of Manchester Arena following the attack four months earlier.