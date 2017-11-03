Liam Gallagher pulls out of ‘Sounds Like Friday Night’ performance

"I've been told to rest my voice"...

Liam Gallagher has been forced to pull out of his ‘Sounds Like Friday Night’ performance on doctor’s orders.

The former Oasis singer was scheduled to perform live on the BBC 1 show, but he’s now been told that a rest is in order after a busy few weeks that have seen him beginning his UK tour and performing at a special concert for Radio 2 last night.

“Sorry I can’t perform tnight on Sounds Like Friday Night as I’ve been told to rest my voice by my doctor as you were LG”, he wrote.

Responding, one fan wrote: “Have a cuppa with some honey will do you good.”

It’s yet to be announced if Liam will still appear on the show as a guest, alongside hosts Greg James and Radio 1 Xtra’s Dotty.

Either way, he’ll definitely be making an appearance on ‘Celebrity Gogglebox’ in a Stand Up To Cancer special which is due to air tonight.

Meanwhile, Liam opened up about his love for The Stone Roses – and how they provided an escape while he was going through ‘family shit at home’ in his youth.

“I remember our kid having ‘Sally Cinnamon’, but it was ‘I Wanna Be Adored’ that first got me,” Liam told NME Gold.

“I remember going to school, and my mate Damian, he had an elder brother who was well into them as well, and he was going ‘have you heard that band The Stone Roses? There’s this song called ‘I Wanna Be A Dog’.’

“”I Wanna Be A Dog’? What the fuck’s that about?’ I must have been about 15 or 16, and then when I finally heard the record properly, it had a real fucking summery feel to it, a real lightness to it. And I was going through all this family shit at home and all that, and I just needed a bit of uplifting, you know what I mean? It was like having a B12 shot or something.