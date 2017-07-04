Liam Gallagher says he would rather ‘eat shit’ than listen to U2

Ex-Oasis frontman previously accused brother Noel of 'brown nosing' Bono and co

Liam Gallagher has said that he would rather “eat my own shit” than listen to “beige fucks” U2.

The former Oasis frontman recently made headlines by accusing his brother Noel of “brown nosing” Bono and co after it was announced that the Gallagher brother would support U2 live.

Now, after being asked by a fan if he was going to see U2 live and urged to “catch the support act”, Liam replied: “I’d rather eat my own shit than than listen to them bunch of beige fucks as you were”. He later sent another tweet that simply read: “Toff rock”.

Liam Gallagher will release his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ in October, while Noel is set to drop his next album with the High Flying Birds in November.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Meanwhile, Barry Gibb has revealed his hopes to work with Liam and Noel Gallagher, but cast doubt over the chances of an Oasis reunion.

Following his set playing the coveted ‘legends’ slot at Glastonbury 2017 last week, the former Bee Gees icon was speaking to BANG Showbiz when he weighed up the chances of an Oasis reunion after being in a band of brothers himself, with the late Robin and Maurice.

Asked if he could see them getting back together, Gibb replied: “No. I know about brothers. Nobody can bring people back together again, certainly not me.”

When quizzed on if he’d work with Liam, Barry said: “Of course I would, but you have to be asked. You really can’t just say, ‘I’m going to write a song for so and so’. Usually so and so has to ask you but I recognise great opportunities when they come by and if that’s the case I’ll do it.”

Meanwhile, Gibb also lives in a house near Noel. Could they perhaps team up?

“I would love it,” said Gibb. “I would love it because I love him and love them (Noel and Liam) together. I love oasis. He’s only down the street from me out there in Beaconsfield. I don’t think it’s Beaconsfield but it’s very close by.”