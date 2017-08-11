Liam Gallagher says he’d ‘rather work in McDonald’s’ than reunite Oasis right now

Liam claims that Noel has changed

Liam Gallagher has claimed that brother Noel has changed and that he would rather “fucking work in McDonald’s” than reunite Oasis with him right now.

Despite repeatedly stating that he would rather be in Oasis than pursue a solo career, and that they are “better together”, Liam recently told Radio X that he would rather “get hit by a fucking 18-wheeler” than be a part of Noel’s new lifestyle.

Saying that he misses the “old Noel who was a bit of a fucking lad”, Liam claimed that his sibling was “after something else in life” now.

“I’m not saying he should be like me and he should be going out doing what he’s doing, because we all change and I’ve changed, I’ve definitely slowed down,” Liam said.

“I’m not saying you should be going out fucking gobbing on people and fucking swearing and shit like that or whatever it is that people think we are, but I’m more on about the corporate side of it. He’s living over there in that world, you know what I mean, and there’s no fucking room for Oasis in that world as far as I’m concerned.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“I’d rather fucking work in McDonald’s mate or get hit by a fucking 18-wheeler at 100 miles an hour, than bring my band and put it in that world.”

This week has seen Liam release his new solo single ‘For What It’s Worth’, along with a lyric video for the track.

NME‘s Leonie Cooper wrote of the song: “‘For What It’s Worth’ isn’t a clever song, but it doesn’t need to be – what it needs to be is catchy enough to be belted out in festival fields across the country while Liam stands up tall behind the mic, belting out the chorus into the mic while the whole damn field sings back to him.”