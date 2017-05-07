Liam Gallagher reacts to Noel performing with Gorillaz on Graham Norton Show

"fucking hell bruv you have seriously lost the plot man"

Liam Gallagher has declared that Noel Gallagher has “seriously lost the plot” after performing on The Graham Norton Show with Gorillaz.

Noel took to the TV show earlier this weekend alongside Gorillaz and Savages singer Jehnny Beth for a live rendition of their collaborative single ‘We Got The Power’ – watch that back here.

Taking to Twitter earlier tonight (May 7), Liam Gallagher was less than impressed. “Just saw the GN show fucking hell bruv you have seriously lost the plot man,” he tweeted. “im worried dermot looks worried for you also we got the power LG”

The outburst comes after a number of Gorillaz-based clashes between the former Oasis brothers. “Now that dick out of Blur and the creepy one out of Oasis need to hang their heads in shame as it’s no ‘Dancing In The Streets’ – as you were,” he Tweeted at the end of last month. “That gobshite out of Blur might have turned Noel Gallagher into a massive girl but believe you me, next time I see him there’s gonna be war.”

Gorillaz and Blur man Damon Albarn was undeterred though, quipping in a recent interview that “no one’s asked Liam what he thinks about the song yet. No doubt he’d have a fantastic one-liner about what a bunch of fucking knobheads we are.”

Noel, however, was more forthright, bluntly stating “Listen, nobody gives a fuck what Liam thinks about anything.”

Gorillaz’s new album ‘Humanz’ is out now – read the NME review here. They play the following European shows later this year.

November 2017

1 – Rockhal, Luxembourg

2 – Stadthalle, Vienna

4 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen

5 – Spektrum, Oslo

6 – Hovet, Stockholm

8 – Samsung Hall, Zurich

9 – Arena, Geneva

11 – Zenith, Munich

13 – Aréna, Budapest

14 – O2 Arena, Prague

17 – Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin

18 – Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Dusseldorf

19 – Sporthalle, Hamburg

21 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

22 – Forest National, Brussels

24 – Zénith, Paris

27 Brighton Centre, Brighton

29 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

December

1 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

2 – Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham

4 – O2 Arena, London