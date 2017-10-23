Liam Gallagher slams Noel’s version of ‘Champagne Supernova’ – before Noel hits back at ‘Parka monkeys’

Who sung it better?

Liam Gallagher has hit out at brother Noel‘s live rendition of the Oasis classic ‘Champagne Supernova’, before Noel slammed critics who side with Liam as ‘parka monkeys’.

Noel is currently touring South America in support of his upcoming album ‘Who Built The Moon?’. However, when footage of him performing Oasis’ ‘Champagne Supernova’ came to his brother’s attention, he quickly took to Twitter to voice his disgust.

“Just heard Dolly’s version of ‘Champagne Supernova’ in Brazil,” said Liam, who originally sang lead vocals on the track. “Somebody needs to have a word. It’s really upsetting. My point is [that] just because you write it, doesn’t mean you should always sing it. Just saying.”

He then went on to stress how upset he was.

After Liam recently criticised Noel for his new single ‘Holy Mountain – slamming it as ‘annoying’ – Noel has now retaliated by sharing footage of him performing the song on Instagram, along with the caption: “And to think..The Parka Monkeys are not having it!!..🤣😂🤣😂

São Paulo knows.”

And to think..The Parka Monkeys are not having it!!..🤣😂🤣😂 São Paulo knows. ✌🏽 A post shared by Noel Gallagher (@themightyi) on Oct 22, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

This comes after Liam blamed Noel for the bad reputation of their album ‘Be Here Now‘.

“I’m not bringing people up, but there are a lot of sheep out there, aren’t there?” he said. “And if the main guy [Noel Gallagher] says, “Oh, it’s fucking this and that,” a lot of people not using their own minds say, “Yeah, I agree.” If Noel had said it’s the best thing ever, I’m sure it’d have gotten a different fucking reception. The reason why he didn’t like it is because it reminds him of a not-so-good time with his ex-wife. That’s fine. That’s his prerogative.”

Liam Gallagher’s debut solo album ‘As You Were’ is out now, while Noel will release ‘Who Built The Moon?’ on November 24.