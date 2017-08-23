Liam Gallagher recreates ‘Gangnam Style’ in South Korea
"Oppa Gallagher Style"
Liam Gallagher has shared a photo of himself recreating the iconic ‘Gangnam Style’ dance while in South Korea.
The former Oasis turned solo star is currently on tour in the country, where he paused to take a photo of himself dancing beneath a special monument to the singer Psy, and the moves that his viral hit inspired.
Gallagher posted the photo to Instagram, simply with the phrase: “OPPA GALLAGHER STYLE.”
Elsewhere, Gallagher has been paying tribute to his fans during his tour of Asia – as well as looking ahead to his upcoming main stage solo debut at Reading & Leeds Festival:
He’ll be performing at Reading & Leeds this weekend alongside Muse, Eminem, Kasabian, Blossoms, Bastille and many more. Check out the full line-up and set times for the weekend here.
Meanwhile, Liam teased that he could yet make an appearance at his brother Noel’s upcoming Manchester Arena re-opening concert.
The arena will officially reopen its doors on September 9 following the terror attack at the venue in May. The gig will feature a performance from Noel Gallagher, as well as The Courteeners, Blossoms and more.
“I would love to play that gig in MCR on sept 9th but I’m afraid I’m playing in Spain,” he wrote on Twitter, adding: “saying that though it’s only a hop skip n a jump.”