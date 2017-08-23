Liam Gallagher recreates ‘Gangnam Style’ in South Korea

"Oppa Gallagher Style"

Liam Gallagher has shared a photo of himself recreating the iconic ‘Gangnam Style’ dance while in South Korea.

The former Oasis turned solo star is currently on tour in the country, where he paused to take a photo of himself dancing beneath a special monument to the singer Psy, and the moves that his viral hit inspired.

Gallagher posted the photo to Instagram, simply with the phrase: “OPPA GALLAGHER STYLE.”

Oppa Gallagher Style. LG x A post shared by Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

Elsewhere, Gallagher has been paying tribute to his fans during his tour of Asia – as well as looking ahead to his upcoming main stage solo debut at Reading & Leeds Festival:

He’ll be performing at Reading & Leeds this weekend alongside Muse, Eminem, Kasabian, Blossoms, Bastille and many more. Check out the full line-up and set times for the weekend here.

Meanwhile, Liam teased that he could yet make an appearance at his brother Noel’s upcoming Manchester Arena re-opening concert.