Liam Gallagher refuses to appear on ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with ‘knobhead’ James Corden

'No fucking chance mate'

Liam Gallagher has downplayed the chances of him ever appearing on ‘Carpool Karaoke’, slamming host James Corden as a ‘knobhead’.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The Oasis turned solo star was being interviewed by GQ when he was asked if he’d follow in the footsteps of the likes of Adele, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Britney Spears, Mariah Carey and Lady Gaga in sitting in the passenger seat and singing along with the host.

“No, thank you very much,” replied Gallagher. “No fucking chance mate. With that fat bloke from Kevin and Perry?”

His partner Debbie Gwyther then replied: “It’s called Gavin and Stacey and you’ve never watched it,” before Gallagher concluded “I don’t need to watch it to know I won’t like it. James Corden is a knobhead.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

After apologising for leaving the stage and ending his Lollapolooza set after just 20 minutes, Gallagher again made headlines today after gatecrashing a jam session in an Irish pub.